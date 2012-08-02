BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
CHICAGO Aug 2 The Transportation Security Administration temporarily suspended passenger screening in one part of Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Thursday as agents conducted a "suspicious activity" investigation.
The TSA closed its security checkpoint at Terminal 2 but did not evacuate the facility, which remains open to inbound and outbound flights, said Gregg Cunningham with the Chicago Department of Aviation.
The suspicious activity was not immediately explained.
Passengers with flights leaving from Terminal 2 are being sent to a nearby terminal for security screening and then being allowed back into Terminal 2.
O'Hare is one of the world's busiest airports. (Reporting by James Kelleher)
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering