UPDATE 2-Samsung chief Lee arrested in corruption investigation
* Arrest not expected to impact Samsung's day-to-day operations (Adds detail from judge, background on corrupution probe, quotes)
SAN ANTONIO Aug 1 The San Antonio International Airport was evacuated and planes were sitting on the tarmac away from the two terminals on Wednesday after a caller phoned in a threat that three bombs were planted in a parking garage, authorities said.
Fire Department spokeswoman Deborah Foster said the caller made the specific threat of three bombs and a specialist unit was on the way to examine the area.
"All flights in and out are on hold," Airport spokesman Rich Johnson said. "All aircraft are being held away from the terminal." (Reporting By Jim Forsyth; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Arrest not expected to impact Samsung's day-to-day operations (Adds detail from judge, background on corrupution probe, quotes)
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Virgin Australia Holding Ltd on Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing Co 737MAX aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the domestic aviation market.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.