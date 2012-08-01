SAN ANTONIO Aug 1 The San Antonio International Airport was evacuated and planes were sitting on the tarmac away from the two terminals on Wednesday after a caller phoned in a threat that three bombs were planted in a parking garage, authorities said.

Fire Department spokeswoman Deborah Foster said the caller made the specific threat of three bombs and a specialist unit was on the way to examine the area.

"All flights in and out are on hold," Airport spokesman Rich Johnson said. "All aircraft are being held away from the terminal." (Reporting By Jim Forsyth; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Sandra Maler)