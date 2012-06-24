By Aman Ali
| NEW YORK, June 24
NEW YORK, June 24 Three police officers were
treated for minor injuries after a small fire broke out at
LaGuardia airport on Sunday, prompting a terminal to be briefly
evacuated.
An electrical fire broke out around 5 p.m. under the
conveyor belt of a Transportation Security Administration
screening machine at the security checkpoint in Terminal 1,
which houses Delta Airlines, according to Port Authority
spokesman Steve Coleman.
"Because of the smoke that was created from the screening
machine, passengers were evacuated," Coleman said.
Three port authority police officers were treated for smoke
inhalation, but their injuries did not appear to be serious,
Coleman said.
Passengers were allowed to return to the terminal roughly an
hour later, he said.
The incident was the second terminal-wide evacuation at a
New York City airport over the weekend. On Saturday, hundreds of
passengers were forced to evacuate a terminal at JFK airport
after police discovered a TSA employee had left a metal detector
at the security checkpoint unplugged.
(Editing by Mary Slosson and Eric Walsh)