UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ATLANTA, June 11 A section of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta was evacuated on Tuesday after an explosion in a maintenance shed, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said.
No fire or smoke was reported after the explosion around 9 a.m. but power was out at Concourse D, which was evacuated, said fire department spokeswoman Janet Ward.
No injuries were reported in the incident, she said. (Reporting by David Beasley and Colleen Jenkings; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders