ATLANTA, June 11 A section of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta was evacuated on Tuesday after an explosion in a maintenance shed, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said.

No fire or smoke was reported after the explosion around 9 a.m. but power was out at Concourse D, which was evacuated, said fire department spokeswoman Janet Ward.

No injuries were reported in the incident, she said. (Reporting by David Beasley and Colleen Jenkings; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)