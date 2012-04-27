April 27 One person has been detained by police for questioning after the individual's baggage set off a bomb scare and prompted a terminal evacuation at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, an official said Friday.

About 1,000 people were evacuated from Terminal 2 of the airport after the luggage item triggered an alert for a possible explosive substance at a baggage screening checkpoint, airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said.

The evacuation lasted about 90 minutes and the terminal has since been re-opened, Hogan said. Terminal 1 at the airport was not affected by the incident. (Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Vicki Allen)