UPDATE 1-One killed, 27 hurt as train derails in Belgium
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
April 27 One person has been detained by police for questioning after the individual's baggage set off a bomb scare and prompted a terminal evacuation at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, an official said Friday.
About 1,000 people were evacuated from Terminal 2 of the airport after the luggage item triggered an alert for a possible explosive substance at a baggage screening checkpoint, airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said.
The evacuation lasted about 90 minutes and the terminal has since been re-opened, Hogan said. Terminal 1 at the airport was not affected by the incident. (Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Vicki Allen)
NEW DELHI, Feb 18 The chief minister of India's southern state of Tamil Nadu won a confidence vote on Sunday after a brawl in the state assembly, triggered when the speaker rejected opposition calls for a secret ballot.