UPDATE 5-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
(Adds confirmation from Port Authority, details)
Feb 27 New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport was briefly closed on Monday after a passenger jet made an emergency landing because of problems with its nose landing gear, a Port Authority spokesman said.
No injuries were reported among the 71 passengers and crew aboard the United Express plane, which was evacuated after the landing, said Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport outside New York City.
"The airport was briefly shut down," Coleman said, adding that two of its three runways were able to reopen within an hour of the landing of the flight from Atlanta to Newark. A third runway remained closed.
Coleman said the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the incident. (Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
MIAMI, Feb 16 CONCACAF will discuss a possible joint bid for the 2026 World Cup and the governing body's president said on Thursday a planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border would not present an obstacle to co-hosting the event.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday suspended proceedings over President Donald Trump's travel ban for individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after Trump announced a new executive order would come soon.