UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. Dec 26 Accused Los Angeles airport gunman Paul Anthony Ciancia pleaded not guilty on Thursday to all charges in an 11-count federal indictment against him.
Ciancia, 23, spoke softly in a federal court appearance at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga as he entered his plea to charges of murder of a federal officer and other counts in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting spree. (Reporting by Dana Feldman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Paul Thomasch)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders