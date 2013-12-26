RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. Dec 26 Accused Los Angeles airport gunman Paul Anthony Ciancia pleaded not guilty on Thursday to all charges in an 11-count federal indictment against him.

Ciancia, 23, spoke softly in a federal court appearance at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga as he entered his plea to charges of murder of a federal officer and other counts in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting spree. (Reporting by Dana Feldman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Paul Thomasch)