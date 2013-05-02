May 2 One male armed with a gun suffered life threatening injuries when shots were fired in a terminal of the Houston Intercontinental Airport on Thursday, a Houston police spokesman said.

It was not clear if the person with life-threatening injuries was the same as the person reported dead by local media.

"There's a male who was armed who suffered at least one gunshot wound believed to be life-threatening," said Victor Senties, Houston Police Department spokesman. "He is being transported to an area hospital."

Senties said no other details were available. "Right now, this is a fluid situation," he said. (Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Sandra Maler)