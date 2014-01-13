By Kevin Murphy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Jan 13 U.S. authorities are
investigating why a Southwest Airlines Co jet carrying
124 passengers landed at the wrong airport near Branson,
Missouri, late Sunday, a Federal Aviation Administration
spokeswoman said Monday.
The Boeing 737-700 jet landed at the M. Graham Clark
Downtown Airport instead of the longer runway at Branson
Airport, the main commercial air strip near Branson, according
to Southwest Airlines. The airports are about 7 miles (11 km)
apart.
The FAA is investigating the mistaken landing but had no
other comment, said spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory.
The aircraft took off from Chicago Midway Airport on Sunday
for Branson, with continuing service to Dallas Love Field, said
Southwest spokeswoman Michelle Agnew in a statement Monday.
The plane landed safely, but at the wrong airport, and
passengers were taken by ground crews to the correct airport,
Agnew said. Another Southwest jet was brought in for the
connecting flight to Dallas Love Field later Sunday night, she
said.
Southwest is looking into "all the circumstances" which led
the captain to land at the wrong airport, Agnew said. Southwest
apologized to passengers, is refunding the cost of their tickets
and giving travel credits, she said.
Southwest has served Branson, a musical entertainment and
tourism mecca in southwest Missouri, since last March but is
discontinuing service in June, it has announced.
The Branson landing marked the second time in less than two
months that a jetliner landed at the wrong airport in the
Midwest.
On Nov. 21, a Boeing 747 cargo plane flown by Atlas Air that
was supposed to land at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita,
Kansas, instead landed on the much shorter runway at Colonel
James Jabara Airport, a Wichita city airport.