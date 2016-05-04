May 4 The United States is to increase the
number of airport security staff and bomb-sniffing dogs and ramp
up its pre-screening enrollment efforts in an attempt to address
airlines' concerns that long airport lines this summer might
discourage air travel.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will
add officers at airports expected to have the highest passenger
volumes, said Jeh Johnson, secretary of the U.S. Department of
Homeland Security, in a statement on Wednesday.
He added that he has asked Congress to approve additional
funds to pay for officers' overtime and to meet "critical
short-term needs."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bill
Rigby)