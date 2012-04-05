April 5 America's airports may not get all the
federal funding promised in a new capital improvements program
and some airports will face financial pressures that could yield
credit-ratings cuts, Standard & Poor's said on Thursday.
President Obama in February signed a Federal Aviation
Administration bill okaying $3.35 billion in annual airport
improvements funds for the fiscal years through 2015.
But that was $165 million a year less than a previous
program and the bill did not authorize increases in airport
passenger fees that airport operators had sought, according to
S&P.
"And with Washington seeking to cut the national debt, trim
the federal budget, and reduce appropriations, the actual
funding levels may be even lower than those authorized
currently," S&P said in new report.
Airports need to build and improve facilities to meeting
rising demand and may have to turn to the U.S. municipal bond
market or other lenders to make up for any shortfalls in federal
funds.
"The obvious choices to fund urgent capital projects are to
approach the debt markets or draw on available liquidity," the
report said. "Either option could become a rating factor,
especially if new debt or reduced liquidity results in a
financial risk profile that is no longer consistent with the
existing credit rating."
The credit-ratings group said the airport issuers it tracks
are all investment grade and are deeply affected by the overall
performance of the U.S. economy. Any ratings reductions would
likely be one notch, S&P said.
From 2009 to 2011, S&P lowered ratings on 17 general airport
revenue bonds and raised ratings on nine. In 2006 through 2008,
before the Great Recession, S&P raised ratings on 27 airport
revenue bond issues and cut its rating on just one.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by James
Dalgleish)