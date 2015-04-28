April 28 Authorities on Tuesday recovered the
body of a third boater who went missing after powerful
thunderstorms capsized sailboats during a weekend regatta off
the Alabama coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The discovery leaves three participants from the boat racing
event still unaccounted for, with searchers scouring the waters
and shoreline in the Mobile Bay area.
In all, six people went missing when severe weather struck
the Dauphin Island regatta and other boats on Saturday
afternoon. The bodies of two boaters killed in the storm, which
brought winds of more than 70 miles per hour, were found over
the weekend.
The three boaters still missing were registered with the
regatta, which included about 200 people and 100 vessels, the
Coast Guard said.
The third body was found near an offshore gas platform by a
fisherman, and was retrieved by first responders before being
identified as one of the regatta participants, the Coast Guard
said.
The Coast Guard on Tuesday identified the two dead boaters
recovered over the weekend as Robert Delaney, 72, of Madison,
Mississippi, and Kris Beall, 27, from Pineville, Louisiana.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by
Sandra Maler)