By Verna Gates
| BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 8
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 8 Alabama's bankrupt and
cash-strapped Jefferson County has been hit by a computer
failure that is delaying payments of bills and deposits, the
county manager said on Friday.
Vendor payments by the county, which filed the biggest U.S.
municipal bankruptcy on Nov. 9, will be a couple of days late,
according to County Manager Tony Petelos. Other payments, such
as payroll and those due creditors, were unaffected by the
computer mishap.
Saddled with massive sewer-system debt and the loss last
year of a local jobs tax, the county has since the filing cut
hundreds of staff, reduced services sharply and stopped payments
on general obligation debt.
A nine-year-old computer server that was the last of 16
county machines capable of handling the financial software used
for payment processing had failed on Sunday night and was
revived only early Friday morning.
"Countywide, we have put off capital purchases, and it
doesn't take long to catch up with us," said Petelos, adding
that a boiler in a county facility had also stopped working this
week.
Petelos said computer purchases and other technology
spending had been cut, postponed or reduced because of revenue
shortfalls but that he hopes to purchase new servers in next
year's budget.
Jefferson County, which is home to Birmingham, Alabama's
largest city, filed its $4.23 billion bankruptcy after a
tentative workout, mainly with Wall Street creditors, unwound
and scuttled concessions that may have been worth $1 billion to
the county.
