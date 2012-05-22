By Melinda Dickinson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. May 22 County legislators for
Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson County voted unanimously on Tuesday
to skip a $15 million payment due Oct. 1 on about $200 million
of Jefferson County general obligation warrants.
The cash-strapped county declared bankruptcy in November
with slightly more than $4 billion in debt, which is the largest
municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Last month, Jefferson County skipped - for the first time -
a $15 million GO bond payment as officials said they needed the
money to pay for basic government services.
Last week, Alabama state legislators turned aside a campaign
to restore a local jobs tax that would have provided $60 million
in revenue - a loss that county commissioners said will require
more sharp cuts in Jefferson County's spending.
"If there's no special session or help from the Legislature
between now and October 1, I'm going to recommend this money be
transferred to the general fund to help provide services for the
citizens of Jefferson County," County Manager Tony Petelos said
at a commission meeting.
HURT BY LOST JOBS-TAX REVENUE
The small jobs tax on wages earned in the area had provided
about a quarter of the budget for the county, Alabama's most
populous.
But the tax was declared unconstitutional in 2011.
Officials said they need to cut $40 million from current
annual spending. They expect the next fiscal year's budget to
total $180 million.
The lost revenue from the jobs tax was a major reason why
Jefferson County had to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy.
The county defaulted on its $3 billion of sewer system debt
in 2008, but was current on its GO debt until last month.
Overwhelmed by the massive sewer-system debt, Jefferson
County filed for bankruptcy after the unwinding of a tentative
agreement with creditors that might have cut the county's debt
load by $1 billion. County finances had also been damaged by
political corruption and the loss of the jobs tax.
