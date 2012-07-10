July 10 Alabama's Jefferson County is nowhere
near developing workout proposals for ending its historic $4.23
billion bankruptcy and needs a hard-and-fast court deadline for
hammering out an exit plan, a Wall Street creditor said on
Tuesday.
If Jefferson County fails to meet a workout-plan deadline
fixed by a federal judge, the biggest-ever U.S. Chapter 9
municipal bankruptcy could be dismissed, Assured Guaranty
Municipal Corp said in a motion filed in Birmingham, Alabama.
"In the eight months since the county filed its Chapter 9
petition, the county has not taken any concrete steps toward
filing a plan," Assured said. "The county has not even given a
time frame for when it will begin to take ... necessary steps."
Assured, which insures some of the county's $3.2 billion of
defaulted sewer-system warrants, said creditors such as JPMorgan
Chase stood ready to negotiate and were being hurt by
the delays.
Assured asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett to order
Jefferson County, whose finances have been savaged by the loss
of a local jobs tax, political corruption, and soured
sewer-system debt, to develop a plan by Sept. 28.
In U.S. municipal bankruptcies, financially pressed cities,
counties and other local governments have exclusive rights to
propose repayment plans to creditors. Such plans often include
debt forgiveness or longer payback terms and must be approved by
the judge handling the case.
Jefferson County officials on Tuesday said they would oppose
the request for a deadline and that work on possibly raising
sewer-system customer rates and other moves toward a
reorganization plan were underway.
"It is hard for us to move forward when we have to take our
time on these lawsuits they keep filing," County Manager Tony
Petelos said in an interview.
Last month the county lost a courtroom fight over the size
of payments due to creditors from the sewer system's monthly
revenues. Bennett ruled Jefferson County's officials had been
improperly holding back about $54 million a year.
Jefferson County, the home of Birmingham, the state's
business hub, filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 9 after a tentative
agreement with creditors unwound. That deal might have delivered
a $1 billion reduction in the county's debts and possibly eased
hundreds of government job cuts and reductions in public
services.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miam. Additional reporting by
Verna Gates in Birmingham; Editing by Philip Barbara)