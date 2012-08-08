By Melinda Dickinson
| BIRMINGHAM, Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 8 The judge overseeing the
landmark bankruptcy of Alabama's Jefferson County o n W ednesday
delayed by at least a month a decision to set a deadline for a
workout plan demanded by a creditor.
Saying the $4.23 billion case, the largest U.S. municipal
bankruptcy ever, was immensely complicated, U.S. Bankruptcy
Judge Thomas Bennett told lawyers in a hearing he would schedule
a status conference on the deadline request by Assured Guaranty
Municipal Corp for an unspecified day in
mid-September.
Bond-insurer Assured, which has $709 million of exposure to
defaulted Jefferson County sewer-system warrants and other debt,
argues that cash-strapped Jefferson County has been slow in
developing a so-called plan of adjustment to exit Chapter 9 and
needed a fixed deadline of Sept. 28.
The county, along with unsecured creditors, argued that a
quick exit plan is impossible because significant financial
issues, such as possible rate hikes for the sewer system at the
heart of other bankruptcy, remain outstanding.
Jefferson County also intends to seek help from Alabama's
state legislature, which has sole authority to restore a local
jobs tax that was declared unconstitutional in March 2011 and
was a driver of the county's Chapter 9 filing on Nov. 9.
"In fairness, it is not something I am not inclined to grant
at this time," Bennett said of the Sept. 28 deadline. "It is too
soon, and there are too many issues."
If Jefferson County, its finances ravaged by $3.14 billion
of soured sewer-system debt as well as the lost jobs tax, fails
to produce an adjustment plan by a deadline set by Bennett, the
bankruptcy case could be thrown out, lawyers said. Usually,
bankruptcy cases can drag on for years.
Unsecured creditors Wells Fargo and National Public
Finance Guarantee Corp, which insures county general obligation
debt, also filed briefs saying Assured's proposed deadline would
hobble their efforts to secure payments.
Jefferson County, which has the sole right under Chapter 9
law to hammer out an adjustment plan, has also said other local
governments in municipal bankruptcies had much longer periods to
develop plans.
Jefferson County's workout plan, which must be judged fair
to creditors and reasonable in light of its finances and
obligations, must be approved by Bennett and can include
reductions in bonds and other debt.
Home of Birmingham, Alabama's business hub, Jefferson County
filed for bankruptcy after a tentative agreement with creditors
unwound. That deal might have delivered a $1 billion reduction
in the county's debts and possibly eased hundreds of government
job cuts and reductions in public services.
In a separate matter, Bennett gave investment banker and
local activist Calvin Grigsby and others seeking to create a
class claim in the case on behalf of 130,000 sewer system
customers additional weeks to replead their written filings.
Grigsby claims the rate payers were hurt by corrupt
politicians and financiers, including former county
commissioners.
"I am struggling to understand the issues," Bennett told
Grigbsy. "It's going to require a substantial rewrite. I'm going
to give you 30 to 45 days but no longer."
(Additonal reporting by Verna Gates, writing and additional
reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Dan Grebler)