By Verna Gates
| April 24, Birmingham, Ala.
Alabama's Jefferson
County, readying a plan to emerge from the largest U.S.
municipal bankruptcy, on Wednesday hired a judge to replace the
county's top in-house lawyer, who was fired nearly two weeks
ago.
Alabama Supreme Court Justice Mike Bolin will step down from
that post to succeed Jeff Sewell, who took involuntary
retirement on April 12, officials said. Bolin will earn $224,000
per year, or a bit more than half the nearly $400,000 salary of
his predecessor.
Bolin was probate judge for Jefferson County for 16 years
and has a deep familiarity with the legal history of the
county's sewer system, which is at the heart of the $4.27
billion Chapter 9 bankruptcy filed by Jefferson County in
November 2011, according to officials.
"He is an expert in state and federal law, so he brings a
wealth of knowledge and instant credibility," said County
Commissioner Jimmie Stephens.
Sewell had been in Jefferson County's legal department for
25 years and was dismissed due to directions he gave the
county's outside bankruptcy attorneys "that were not in the
best interests of Jefferson County."
The federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy has scheduled a
hearing on May 9 to discuss the schedule for filing a plan of
adjustment for the county's debts, but no hard deadline has yet
been set.