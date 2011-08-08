UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 8 Alabama's Jefferson County submitted a second offer to creditors in an attempt to settle its $3.14 billion bond debt, the county commission president said on Monday.
Commissioner David Carrington gave no details of the contents of the offer but said arriving at a final agreement could be a long process. The county is struggling to avoid what would be the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Reporting by Melinda Dickinson; Writing by Matthew Bigg, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.