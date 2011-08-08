BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 8 Alabama's Jefferson County submitted a second offer to creditors in an attempt to settle its $3.14 billion bond debt, the county commission president said on Monday.

Commissioner David Carrington gave no details of the contents of the offer but said arriving at a final agreement could be a long process. The county is struggling to avoid what would be the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Reporting by Melinda Dickinson; Writing by Matthew Bigg, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)