* Creditors' offer may fall short of county demands
* Talks aimed at deal before looming bankruptcy decision
* Jefferson County has $3.14 billion sewer bond debt
By Melinda Dickinson and Matthew Bigg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug 11 Creditors made a fresh
offer on Thursday to defuse a $3.14 billion bond debt crisis in
Alabama's Jefferson County and prevent the largest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Commissioner Joe Knight said the creditors, who include
JP Morgan Chase (JPM.N), failed to agree to the figure set by
the county for a reduction in its outstanding total debt in a
potential sticking point to a deal.
But they did meet -- and, in fact, exceed -- the county's
request that politically-sensitive annual increases in the
level of sewer rates be kept to a minimum, Knight said.
Officials have confirmed the county wants roughly $1.3
billion shaved off its debt along with an agreement that sewer
rates be raised by no more than about 10 percent annually.
"The creditors have presented a lower sewer rate increase
than the county asked for. It's a varying number ... It's a
decreasing number and it's lower (than what the county
demanded)," Knight said.
"We don't have a meeting of minds yet on the debt reduction
figure ... The number we sent, they did not say OK," Knight
added.
The county is engaged in talks ahead of an executive
meeting on Friday between the county's' five commissioners and
county attorneys about whether to continue with negotiations or
file for bankruptcy.
A Chapter 9 filing would make it harder for the county to
attract investment and could stain Alabama's reputation for
fiscal prudence, since the county contains Birmingham, the
state's largest city and a driver of its economy.
It could also rattle the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond
market since any bankruptcy would surpass that declared by
Orange County, California, in 1994.
Central Falls, Rhode Island, also declared bankruptcy this
month but that municipality is tiny by comparison.
Commissioners say Friday's meeting is key because they will
not renew a "standstill" agreement started in July to
facilitate talks and set to expire.
Commission President David Carrington cautioned against any
expectations of a full deal and said the best that can be hoped
for by Friday if the county decides against bankruptcy is an
outline that would require further negotiations.
"STOP THE BLEEDING"
Carrington is a central player in the talks as is state
Governor Robert Bentley, who has played an increasingly
prominent role, and John Young, a court-appointed manager for
the county's troubled water and sewer system.
Jefferson County ran into debt trouble in the mid-2000s
when it refinanced an upgrade to its sewer system with auction
rate bonds and bond swaps. Interest on the deals spiraled in
2008 when bond insurers downgraded the county's debt.
Some 22 people have been convicted for corruption related
to the refinancing deals and some residents argue they should
not be made to pay now for disastrous deals done by politicians
and big financial institutions years ago.
As a result, the level of sewer rate rises is an increasing
source of contention, not just between the county and creditors
but within the commission itself.
"The fact that they (creditors) are willing to come in with
a lower (sewer) rate may sound like good news to some people
but we, the people in District 1, we're still paying more,"
County Commissioner George Bowman told Reuters with reference
to the district he represents.
"That said, as ugly as a settlement might be, at least it
will be a settlement. We can stop the bleeding and begin to
repair the body," he said, in an apparent hint that a deal
acceptable to the county might be within reach.
Other outstanding issues include the interest rate at which
any debt would be repaid and the length of time for repayment.
It is likely that any deal would also depend on a decision by
the state legislature to authorize a new tax to alleviate a
shortfall in the county's general.
The county also faces around $1 billion in outstanding
general obligation warrants, making its total debt around $4
billion.
