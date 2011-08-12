* County commissioners reject offer by creditors
* Commissioners vote to extend negotiations to Sept. 16
* Say creditors' offer "unacceptable" but can be improved
By Matthew Bigg and Melinda Dickinson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug 12 Alabama's Jefferson
County on Friday held off from filing for bankruptcy over a
$3.14 billion bond debt and allowed more time for talks with
creditors to try to thrash out a restructuring agreement.
The decision means Alabama's most-populous county will not
-- for the moment -- declare what would be the largest
municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history over its sewer bond debt.
Heeding a plea from Alabama Governor Robert Bentley for
more time to obtain more state financial support for a
restructuring deal, county commissioners said they would extend
by more than a month, until Sept. 16, negotiations with
creditors, among them JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N).
They authorized county Commission President David
Carrington and Finance Chairman Jimmie Stephens to pursue
"direct" talks with creditors to try to gain more acceptable
terms for a definitive restructuring settlement.
But in evidence of the steep divide between the two sides
over the debt, commissioners unanimously rejected what the
creditors had termed an offer for a final settlement.
Summing up a day of complex closed-door and public debate,
Carrington said the creditors' settlement offer in its current
form was "unacceptable." But he added: "There are some terms in
here that we can work with."
"We're going to give it our best effort ... we're going to
do our best as a commission to resolve this," he said.
A Chapter Nine filing by the Alabama county, which includes
Birmingham, the southern state's largest city and a key driver
of its economy, would surpass the one declared by Orange
County, California, in 1994.
Since the 2007-2009 recession, fears of such bankruptcies
have worried investors and bankruptcy could rattle the
country's $3.7 trillion municipal debt market. For more, see:
[ID:nN1E77A1E1]
It would come on top of a Chapter Nine filing by tiny
Central Falls Rhode Island this month.
Jefferson County, with 660,000 residents, contains pockets
of urban poverty and some of the richest zip codes in the
country.
DEBT DEAL REJECTED
The public negotiation over the creditors' proposal
provided a rare insight into the workings of a commission
attempting to resolve a crisis that has dragged on for
three-and-a-half years.
The proposal included reducing the "aggregate principal
amount to $2.326 billion" and an apparent sliding scale of
sewer rate increases over several years that did not exceed 7.8
percent.
Both Democratic and Republican commissioners criticized
fundamental elements of the offer and expressed suspicion at
its wording and the role played by the court-appointed water
system manager in the talks.
"It's time the commission took ownership of this debt
crisis," said Commissioner T. Joe Knight, rejecting the role
water system "receiver" John Young has played as an
intermediary in the talks.
Two elements of the deal came under particular fire.
Commissioners Sandra Little Brown and George Bowman said the
proposed rate rises were unacceptably high and disputed the
terms of a fund to be set up to help low-income residents pay.
And Knight said it was unwise for the commission to rely on
the state government to pass legislation to support the deal's
implementation.
In May, the state legislature failed to pass a bill to
establish a key tax to provide fresh revenue for the county's
struggling operating budget.
Bentley will call a special session of the state
legislature in September, Brown said, but the idea of raising
fresh revenues is likely to meet resistance in a highly
conservative and anti-tax state.
Bentley has played an increasingly prominent role in trying
to strike a deal and he intervened on Friday to press
commissioners for more time, said Brown.
Even after commissioners rejected the creditors' offer, the
governor described it as "attractive."
"The county and creditors do not have a definitive deal in
place yet but they have a conceptual framework that keeps sewer
rate increases at a minimum and resolves the problem once and
for all for the county," Bentley said in a statement.
It ran into debt trouble in the mid-2000s when it
refinanced an upgrade to its sewer system with auction rate
bonds and bond swaps. Interest on the deals spiraled in 2008,
when bond insurers downgraded the county's debt.
