BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Nov 8 Local legislators in Alabama's Jefferson County are meeting on Tuesday to consider -- again -- possibly filing for what would be America's biggest municipal bankruptcy.

County commissioners are scheduled to vote on one of three ways to resolve the county's soured sewer debt: accept a negotiated agreement when returned by creditors, accept it with modifications, or approve a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing.

Creditors, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), and the county in September reached a tentative deal on a substantial reduction in Jefferson County's $3.14 billion of sewer-system debt. But final terms have not been reached.

One modification discussed in a commissioners' meeting on Monday was adjustment of a $140 million difference between the originally agreed-upon $2.05 billion the county must repay the creditors. That figure, according to Commissioner Jimmie Stephens, has since crept up to $2.19 billion.

Stephens told reporters he intended to vote to hold creditors to the original payback figure or go for bankruptcy. Stephens heads the commission's finance committee and helped craft the current deal.

Even if the settlement survives Tuesday's vote, there has been no sign from Alabama Governor Robert Bentley that he intends to call a special session of the state legislature to fulfill other requirements of the tentative deal.

State legislators need to provide a state moral obligation to back the county's debt repayment efforts and pass laws to assist Jefferson County in replacing revenue lost when a county occupational tax was voided by a court earlier this year.

The governor told a business-leaders group on Monday that bankruptcy was still possible, but the move would raise borrowing costs for all municipalities in the state, according to The Birmingham News.

County Commission President David Carrington said he expects the deal to survive.

"We have lost precious time because some creditors didn't want to sign an agreement with the county. They wanted to sign with the receiver. That would not be binding, and now that they understand that, there is a good possibility that we'll have a settlement back by the end of this week," Carrington said.

Should Jefferson County file Chapter 9 bankruptcy, at over $5 billion for the total indebtedness, it will be the largest in U.S. history. (Writing by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Dan Grebler)