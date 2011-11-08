By Melinda Dickinson
| BIRMINGHAM, Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Nov 8 Local legislators in
Alabama's Jefferson County are meeting on Tuesday to consider
-- again -- possibly filing for what would be America's biggest
municipal bankruptcy.
County commissioners are scheduled to vote on one of three
ways to resolve the county's soured sewer debt: accept a
negotiated agreement when returned by creditors, accept it with
modifications, or approve a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing.
Creditors, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), and the
county in September reached a tentative deal on a substantial
reduction in Jefferson County's $3.14 billion of sewer-system
debt. But final terms have not been reached.
One modification discussed in a commissioners' meeting on
Monday was adjustment of a $140 million difference between the
originally agreed-upon $2.05 billion the county must repay the
creditors. That figure, according to Commissioner Jimmie
Stephens, has since crept up to $2.19 billion.
Stephens told reporters he intended to vote to hold
creditors to the original payback figure or go for bankruptcy.
Stephens heads the commission's finance committee and helped
craft the current deal.
Even if the settlement survives Tuesday's vote, there has
been no sign from Alabama Governor Robert Bentley that he
intends to call a special session of the state legislature to
fulfill other requirements of the tentative deal.
State legislators need to provide a state moral obligation
to back the county's debt repayment efforts and pass laws to
assist Jefferson County in replacing revenue lost when a county
occupational tax was voided by a court earlier this year.
The governor told a business-leaders group on Monday that
bankruptcy was still possible, but the move would raise
borrowing costs for all municipalities in the state, according
to The Birmingham News.
County Commission President David Carrington said he
expects the deal to survive.
"We have lost precious time because some creditors didn't
want to sign an agreement with the county. They wanted to sign
with the receiver. That would not be binding, and now that they
understand that, there is a good possibility that we'll have a
settlement back by the end of this week," Carrington said.
Should Jefferson County file Chapter 9 bankruptcy, at over
$5 billion for the total indebtedness, it will be the largest
in U.S. history.
