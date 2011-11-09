Nov 9 Authorities in Alabama's Jefferson
County voted on Wednesday to file for bankruptcy court
protection over a $3.14 billion sewer bond debt, in what now
threatens to be the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
Following is a timeline of major events related to the
county's debt:
NOV. 8 - Local legislators in Jefferson County met to consider
voting on one of three ways to resolve the county's protracted
sewer debt crisis: Accept a negotiated agreement when returned
by creditors, accept it with modifications, or approve a
Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing.
SEPT. 16 - Jefferson County voted to accept a provisional deal
to settle its $3.14 billion sewer bond debt and avoid a
bankruptcy that would have surpassed that filed by Orange
County, California, in December 1994.
Aug. 12 - Jefferson County holds executive session on its
debt. Commissioners reject a settlement offer from creditors
and defer a decision over bankruptcy until Sept. 16 pending
further talks.
July 28 - The county opts at an executive session for fresh
talks on an offer from creditors.
July 26 - County hires bankruptcy law firm Klee, Tuchin,
Bogdanoff & Stern LLP.
June 27 - County announces 30-day "standstill" period for
talks with creditors. Standstill ends July 29.
June 14 - County water "receiver" John Young announces 25
percent rate increase. Plan shelved in the face of
opposition.
June 10 - Bill to give county additional $50 million a year in
tax revenue dies in Alabama Legislature, dealing a blow to the
county's operating budget.
April - Deadly tornadoes add a further headache to county
finances.
March 16 - Alabama Supreme Court declares county occupational
tax unconstitutional. The decision creates a shortfall in the
county's general fund and forces layoffs.
November 2010 - Newly elected county commission selects David
Carrington as president. Election breathes fresh life into
county government as previous commission widely criticized.
Feb. 26, 2010 - A federal judge sentenced investment banker
William Blount and lobbyist Al LaPierre to four-year prison
terms for corrupt bond deals related to the debt.
January 2010 - William Bell elected Birmingham mayor after
previous Mayor Larry Langford was convicted of corruption.
November 2009 - Jefferson County sues JPMorgan Securities and
JPMorgan Chase for fraud over its debt, as well as Langford
and other officials.
Nov. 4, 2009 - JPMorgan Chase reaches agreement with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission over a $720 million
settlement in an unlawful payment scheme in the county's sewer
bond financing.
Oct. 28, 2009 - A federal jury finds Langford guilty of 60
counts of corruption relating to his term as president of the
county commission and the bond swaps that led to its debt.
Langford later sentenced to 15 years.
Aug. 14, 2009 - Alabama legislators approve an occupational
tax for the county.
May 15, 2009 - State legislators fail to pass a county sales
and occupational tax, heaping pressure on its finances.
2008 - Talks begin with creditors to restructure the debt and
reduce service repayments.
April 2008 - Moody's Investors Service downgrades a rating on
part of the county's debt to seven notches into "junk"
status.
2007 - Interest rates soar on the county's variable-rate and
auction-rate debt, in part due to a crisis in the mortgage
lending sector. County cannot cover its debt-service
payments.
2002-07 - The county commission under its president, Langford,
refinances debt on the advice of consultants with
variable-rate and auction-rate debt and interest-rate swaps.
Late 1990s - The county incurs huge debt as it upgrades the
system and water rates soar as a result.
1996 - The county is required to start upgrading its sewer
system to comply with the federal Clean Water Act.
(Writing by Matthew Bigg, Editing by Tom Brown and Jan
Paschal)
