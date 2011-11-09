Nov 9 Authorities in Alabama's Jefferson County voted on Wednesday to file for bankruptcy court protection over a $3.14 billion sewer bond debt, in what now threatens to be the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. [ID:nN1E7A8248] Following is a timeline of major events related to the county's debt: NOV. 8 - Local legislators in Jefferson County met to consider voting on one of three ways to resolve the county's protracted sewer debt crisis: Accept a negotiated agreement when returned by creditors, accept it with modifications, or approve a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing. SEPT. 16 - Jefferson County voted to accept a provisional deal to settle its $3.14 billion sewer bond debt and avoid a bankruptcy that would have surpassed that filed by Orange County, California, in December 1994. Aug. 12 - Jefferson County holds executive session on its debt. Commissioners reject a settlement offer from creditors and defer a decision over bankruptcy until Sept. 16 pending further talks. July 28 - The county opts at an executive session for fresh talks on an offer from creditors. July 26 - County hires bankruptcy law firm Klee, Tuchin, Bogdanoff & Stern LLP. June 27 - County announces 30-day "standstill" period for talks with creditors. Standstill ends July 29. June 14 - County water "receiver" John Young announces 25 percent rate increase. Plan shelved in the face of opposition. June 10 - Bill to give county additional $50 million a year in tax revenue dies in Alabama Legislature, dealing a blow to the county's operating budget. April - Deadly tornadoes add a further headache to county finances. March 16 - Alabama Supreme Court declares county occupational tax unconstitutional. The decision creates a shortfall in the county's general fund and forces layoffs. November 2010 - Newly elected county commission selects David Carrington as president. Election breathes fresh life into county government as previous commission widely criticized. Feb. 26, 2010 - A federal judge sentenced investment banker William Blount and lobbyist Al LaPierre to four-year prison terms for corrupt bond deals related to the debt. January 2010 - William Bell elected Birmingham mayor after previous Mayor Larry Langford was convicted of corruption. November 2009 - Jefferson County sues JPMorgan Securities and JPMorgan Chase for fraud over its debt, as well as Langford and other officials. Nov. 4, 2009 - JPMorgan Chase reaches agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over a $720 million settlement in an unlawful payment scheme in the county's sewer bond financing. Oct. 28, 2009 - A federal jury finds Langford guilty of 60 counts of corruption relating to his term as president of the county commission and the bond swaps that led to its debt. Langford later sentenced to 15 years. Aug. 14, 2009 - Alabama legislators approve an occupational tax for the county. May 15, 2009 - State legislators fail to pass a county sales and occupational tax, heaping pressure on its finances. 2008 - Talks begin with creditors to restructure the debt and reduce service repayments. April 2008 - Moody's Investors Service downgrades a rating on part of the county's debt to seven notches into "junk" status. 2007 - Interest rates soar on the county's variable-rate and auction-rate debt, in part due to a crisis in the mortgage lending sector. County cannot cover its debt-service payments. 2002-07 - The county commission under its president, Langford, refinances debt on the advice of consultants with variable-rate and auction-rate debt and interest-rate swaps. Late 1990s - The county incurs huge debt as it upgrades the system and water rates soar as a result. 1996 - The county is required to start upgrading its sewer system to comply with the federal Clean Water Act. (Writing by Matthew Bigg, Editing by Tom Brown and Jan Paschal) USA-ALABAMA/JEFFERSONCOUNTY (FACTBOX)