Nov 29 The federal judge handling the
bankruptcy of Alabama's Jefferson County rejected two legal
arguments that he cannot limit the powers of a receiver who is
running the county's massively indebted sewer system.
In a partial written ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas
Bennett said on Monday that neither the Rooker-Feldman doctrine
nor the 1934 Johnson Act barred him from deciding whether to
curb the executive authority of the receiver, John Young, at
the Jefferson County sewer system.
Lawyers for Young, who was named receiver last year by a
state court at the request of banks and other creditors owed
$3.14 billion of sewer debt, argued that Rooker-Feldman and the
Johnson Act prevented a federal judge such as Bennett from
interfering with a state court's decision.
Bennett, who last week heard oral arguments in the dispute
over Young's role at the sewer system now that Jefferson County
declared what ranks as the largest-ever U.S. municipal
bankruptcy, did not speak to other legal arguments that he
should remove or modify an automatic stay that would constrain
Young's power.
The stay was triggered by the bankruptcy filing on Nov. 9
and, according to lawyers for Jefferson County, returns control
of the 126,000-customer sewer system to the county's cash-short
government.
Creditors such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) want Bennett to
leave Young in control to safeguard and increase the system's
net revenues that service the sewer-system debt they own.
Lawyers for Jefferson County said they will set aside the
systems revenue after expenses for debt payments while the
county is in bankruptcy.
Bennett, at last week's hearing in Birmingham, Alabama,
gave lawyers until Friday to submit written arguments on other
aspects of what is the first significant courtroom clash in a
case that is likely to run for years.
