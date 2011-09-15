* Jefferson County owes creditors $3.14 billion
* Bankruptcy less likely given delays, talks -analyst
* Future ownership of sewer system remains in dispute
By Melinda Dickinson and Matthew Bigg
BIRMINGHAM Ala./ATLANTA, Sept 15 Alabama's
Jefferson County will decide on Friday whether to declare
bankruptcy over its $3.14 billion bond debt and there are hints
the outline of a deal with creditors may be possible.
The county has three times deferred making a decision over
whether to accept a settlement from creditors over the sewer
system debt, which escalated in the mid-2000s, or declare what
would be the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Each time it has opted, under pressure from Alabama
Governor Robert Bentley, to pursue fresh talks, finally
nominating County Commission President David Carrington and
county Finance Chairman Jimmie Stephens to negotiate directly
with creditors who include JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N).
"If we can reach a negotiated settlement with the creditors
the future looks bright for Jefferson County. If we can come to
a solution, we can finally put this issue to rest and get back
to regrowth and development," Commissioner George Bowman said.
"With bankruptcy, we'll be completely dependent on a
bankruptcy judge or a bankruptcy court. We would have to defer
to whatever the court ruled," Bowman, one of five
commissioners, told Reuters.
Bankruptcy could rattle the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal
debt market, though markets have known since 2008 the county
was teetering on the edge of a bankruptcy that would surpass
the one declared by Orange County, California, in 1994.
It would cast a stain on the state's fiscal record, which
partly explains the governor's close involvement.
It also could drive business from Birmingham, the largest
city in the state, if a post-bankruptcy deal led to a steep
rise in sewer rates that are already among the highest in the
nation or to a rise in local taxes, said commissioners.
"The best option is to get all of this resolved (through a
deal)," said Representative Paul DeMarco, a Republican member
of the county's delegation to the state legislature.
"If they end up having to file for bankruptcy it is because
they are forced to do that because the terms of any potential
settlement were disadvantageous to the citizens of the county,"
he told Reuters.
STICKING POINTS
The fact that the decision has been repeatedly postponed
could in itself make bankruptcy less likely, said Andreas
Rauterkus, a finance professor at the University of Alabama at
Birmingham who has watched the crisis closely.
"They are going to find a way to probably resolve it ...
Both sides have invested so much time and efforts into this
that at this point it wouldn't make any sense to just abandon
it," he said.
Last month, the commission rejected a settlement offer from
creditors, in part because of insufficient protection for
county residents on low incomes, who could face steep rate
increases under the deal.
But key sticking points remain to reaching a settlement:
* Creditors said last month that pending litigation over
the debt must cease, a demand the county rejects in part
because it is a defendant in some civil cases.
Some 22 people have been convicted on criminal charges for
debt-related corruption.
* Commissioners say they will not accept annual rate rises
over 10 percent. County residents reacted angrily in June when
court-appointed water system receiver John Young imposed a 25
percent rate increase.
He delayed its implementation and Carrington said this week
creditors have given verbal consent to the county's plan for
annual increases not exceeding 8 percent.
* Creditors want the sewer system's assets transferred to a
public company, called a Governmental Utilities Services
Corporation (GUSC). Commissioners resist that idea.
* There is no guarantee that the state legislature will
agree to form a GUSC or to allow the reintroduction of a county
tax, a key component of any deal relating to the county's
separate general fund debt.
"If we agree to a negotiated settlement with the creditors,
everything shifts to the legislature, to see if the state
concurs with the county's desire to form a public corporation
to manage the sewer system," said Commissioner Joe Knight.
(Editing by Jane Sutton and Theodore d'Afflisio)