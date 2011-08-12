BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 11 A deal proposed by Wall Street creditors to settle a $3.14 billion debt crisis in Alabama's Jefferson County would end all litigation related to corruption that fueled the debt, a county commissioner said on Thursday.

Commissioner Sandra Little Brown said this element of the proposal was one reason to resist the deal because it was important to pursue investigations and not let bankers and others potentially involved with corruption off the hook.

The county will decide on Friday whether to agree to a settlement with creditors or file what would be the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. Some 22 people have already been convicted of debt-related corruption. (Reporting by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Gary Hill)