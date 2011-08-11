BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 11 Creditors made a fresh offer on Thursday in a bid to settle a $3.14 billion bond debt in Alabama's Jefferson County, exceeding county demands for limited sewer rate increases, a commissioner said.

But the creditors, who include JP Morgan Chase (JPM.N), failed to match the county's demand for a reduction in the total amount of debt outstanding, commissioner Joe Knight told Reuters.

The county and creditors are engaged in talks aimed at shaping the outline of a debt deal ahead of a meeting on Friday at which the county could decide to file for what would be the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Reporting by Melinda Dickinson; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Tom Brown and James Dalgleish)