* Costly sewer overhaul contributed to debt woes
* Corruption, errors drove up sewer cost
* Overhaul went from $300 mln to $3.14 bln
By Michael Connor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov 10 Residents of Alabama's
Jefferson County pay sewer rates that are 329 percent higher
than they were in 1996 and the fees will rise as the county
works its way out of the largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy.
Like the torrid accumulation of overwhelming debt that on
Wednesday led local officials to bankruptcy court, the climb in
fees first bubbled up in the 1990s with a proposed fix to
safeguard drinking water from raw sewage escaping old pipes.
Initially estimated to cost about $300 million, that
overhaul of the sewer system eventually cost $3.14 billion
because of financial missteps, political corruption and
frequent and costly corrections in construction.
For some, Jefferson County's skyrocketing sewer rates are
of little consequence. The county stretches over rolling hills
in the north central part of the southern U.S. state and
contains some of the richest neighborhoods in America -- it
even boasts a Saks Fifth Avenue store.
But for others on low incomes in Birmingham, the city at
the county's heart, sky-high sewer rates fuel political
activism and stir anger at decisions taken by county
officials.
"If a civilian acted in a manner this deliberately
irresponsible with their personal finances, they would be
convicted of fraud," said Stacey Gordon, a pediatric cardiology
administrator.
"Elected officials need to get the message that passing the
buck to their constituents by raising utility bills or taxes to
cover debt they incur is not a workable or sustainable solution
to bad fiscal policy," Gordon told Reuters on Thursday.
The monthly misery experienced by sewer ratepayers when the
bill comes due began with corruption associated with
construction of new sewer projects in the late 1990s as well as
repairs mandated by the federal government.
The county government estimated that repairs would cost
$300 million and in 1995, the county began letting contracts.
But decisions over those repairs, which involved issuing
construction contracts, were riddled with corruption.
Some 22 people, including government workers and elected
officials, were found guilty of corruption crimes, such as
taking cash payoffs, free trips and remodeling of personal
properties.
Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford was convicted in
2009 of 61 federal counts of bribery, money laundering, mail
and wire fraud, conspiracy, and filing a false tax return tied
to defaulted sewer refunding warrants. Langford is serving a
15-year prison sentence.
Jefferson County's debt escalated in the mid-2000s when
bond issuance deals to upgrade the sewer system went bad.
Costs ballooned as interest rates rose, and the county had
teetered on the edge of insolvency since its debt was
downgraded in 2008. With more than $5 billion in total
indebtedness, the Chapter 9 filing on Wednesday surpassed that
filed by Orange County California, in 1994.
Current Birmingham City Councilwoman Kim Rafferty was among
those who challenged the county's sewer expenditures as
wasteful. She observed crews laying lines to houses that were
soon to be razed for an airport expansion.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
(Additional reporting by Verna Gates in Birmingham)