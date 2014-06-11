June 10 Severe understaffing in Alabama's
prisons has contributed to at least three inmate deaths this
year and has led to inadequate medical care, amounting to cruel
and unusual punishment, two civil rights groups said in a report
released on Tuesday.
In some cases, inmates were unwittingly placed under "do not
resuscitate" orders, said the report, which was co-authored by
the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities
Advocacy Program. (Report: r.reuters.com/dek99v)
Diabetic inmates sometimes waited months before having their
blood sugar levels taken, resulting, in some cases, in inmates
having their toes and feet amputated as a result of inadequate
care, it said.
The report, which was based in part on more than 100
prisoner interviews and a review of medical records, concluded
the problems stem primarily from severe understaffing and
efforts to cut costs when awarding medical services contracts.
The state employs 15.2 doctors - based on full and part-time
workers - to care for over 25,000 inmates, the report said.
"Whenever Alabama determines a person must be incarcerated,
it must accept the legal - and moral - responsibility that comes
from imprisoning a human being," said Maria Morris, an attorney
with the Southern Poverty Law Center and the report's lead
author.
Also on Tuesday, Alabama Governor Robert Bentley announced
plans to convene a study to recommend ways to increase public
safety and reduce overcrowding in the state's prisons, which he
said houses inmates more cheaply than any other in the United
States.
A spokeswoman for Bentley said the announcement was
unrelated to the report.
Bentley said in a statement that he had not yet read the
report but is committed to improving overall conditions in the
state's prisons, including easing overcrowding, in a
cost-effective manner.
"We are making fundamental and significant changes to our
prison system, and I am committed to continue those efforts,"
Bentley said.
The report found that one inmate died in January after not
receiving follow-up tests when initial ones indicated his
prostate cancer had returned.
A second patient died that same month after his heart
stopped while he was undergoing dialysis and with no one present
to use the emergency medical equipment at hand, the report said.
A third inmate died in May when he was kept writhing in the
infirmary for two days after a bad reaction of unknown origin,
Morris said.
