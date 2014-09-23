(Gunman may have recently been fired by UPS)

By Sherrel Wheeler Stewart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept 23 A man in United Parcel Service uniform fatally shot two workers on Tuesday and then killed himself at a UPS facility in Birmingham, Alabama, police said.

Birmingham Police spokesman Lieutenant Sean Edwards said the gunman may have been fired recently by UPS.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. local time at a UPS service center in the Inglenook section of Birmingham, police said.

Officers found the victims, including one person believed to be the shooter, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper told reporters.

Police fired no shots, he said.

"When these people came to work today, they had no idea that this would be their last day here on earth," Roper said.

Edwards said the gunman entered the facility wearing a UPS uniform and fatally shot two male employees.

Police were holding off on releasing the names of the dead, whose family members had not all yet been notified, Edwards said.

UPS confirmed the incident and said it was cooperating with police. (Additional reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Letitia Stein; Writing by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Bill Trott)