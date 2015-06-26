UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 25 All nine people aboard an excursion plane from a Holland America Line cruise ship that crashed on Thursday in Alaska died in the accident, the aircraft company said.
Promech Air said in a statement that the eight passengers and pilot were killed when the plane went down during a tour of the Misty Fjords area near the town of Ketchikan on Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.