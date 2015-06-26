June 25 All nine people aboard an excursion plane from a Holland America Line cruise ship that crashed on Thursday in Alaska died in the accident, the aircraft company said.

Promech Air said in a statement that the eight passengers and pilot were killed when the plane went down during a tour of the Misty Fjords area near the town of Ketchikan on Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Michael Perry)