By Steve Quinn
| JUNEAU, Alaska, June 26
JUNEAU, Alaska, June 26 Emergency crews will try
on Friday to recover the bodies of nine victims of a
sight-seeing plane crash in Alaska while federal investigators
work to determine what caused the wreck, rescue officials said.
Eight passengers and the pilot were killed when the plane
went down during a tour of the Misty Fjords area of southeast
Alaska on Thursday afternoon, flight operator Promech Air said.
"We are going to be taking a look at the local weather but
we are planning on a mission down to recover the victims this
morning," said Jerry Kiffer, president of the Ketchikan
Volunteer Rescue Squad.
The DeHavilland DHC-3 Otter float plane crashed near Ella
Lake, about 20 miles (30 km) northeast of the town of Ketchikan,
cruise operator Holland America Line said.
Kiffer said recovery efforts had been delayed because of the
location of the crash site, low visibility due to clouds and fog
and the precarious position of the plane on the side of a steep
rock face.
"We consider the aircraft unstable," he said.
Conditions at the nearby Ketchikan International Airport
were overcast and rainy around the time of the crash, the
National Weather Service said.
Ketchikan is a popular summertime cruise destination about
230 miles (370 km) south of Juneau, the state capital.
A helicopter pilot spotted the downed plane against a
granite rock face about 800 feet (240 m) above Ella Lake,
according to an Alaska State Trooper report.
"There is nothing I can say that can alleviate the pain and
overwhelming sense of loss," said Marcus Sessoms, president of
Promech Air.
National Transportation Safety Board officials from the
agency's Alaska Regional office were traveling to the site to
investigate, the agency said on Twitter.
The excursion flight was sold through Holland America Line,
a unit of Carnival Corp.
Promech's sightseeing flights around the Misty Fjords
National Monument offer views of "towering granite cliffs,
1,000-foot waterfalls, lush and remote valleys and serene
crystalline lakes," the company says on its website.
(Reporting by Steve Quinn in Juneau; Writing and additional
reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Laila Kearney and Bill
Troty)