By Steve Quinn
JUNEAU, April 9 Alaska's lone road to North
Slope oilfield operations has been shut for days while emergency
crews divert flood waters from an adjacent river and oil
companies fly provisions to the Arctic region, state and company
officials said on Thursday.
The road closure, however, has not affected oil production
on the North Slope.
Starting on March 13, the Sagavanirktok River spilled onto a
15-mile stretch of the Dalton Highway south of Deadhorse where
operations for three major oilfields are based. Crews were
working to fend off highway flooding, state officials said.
Alaska Governor Bill Walker declared a state of emergency on
Wednesday, opening up state funds for some emergency response
costs and repair work.
Officials had closed the road on Sunday.
There was no projection for when the highway would reopen,
said Meadow Bailey, Department of Transportation and Public
Facilities spokeswoman.
More than a dozen Department of Transportation workers
backed by construction equipment working on the site were
grappling with sub-zero temperatures, blowing snow and high
winds, she said. Private contractors were also en route on
Thursday.
"Trying to control a river, especially with multiple
channels in the middle of winter, it's a challenge, almost
impossible," Bailey said, adding the stretch of river now
features ice accumulation between three to four feet, plus the
flooding.
North Slope operations for fields such as Prudhoe Bay,
Kuparuk and Alpine are home to thousands of employees working
around the clock to produce about half a million barrels of
crude oil daily.
Dawn Patience, a spokeswoman for BP Plc, said the
company is prepared for rare disruptions such as these.
"Seasonal transportation interruptions are not unexpected
this time of year, so we plan for it," Patience said. "This
includes a stockpile of regular supplies, conserving resources
and restricting unnecessary travel to the field."
ConocoPhillips, meanwhile, is using alternate means
such as air travel to maintain fuel supplies, spokeswoman
Natalie Lowman said.
