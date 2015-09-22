By Steve Quinn
JUNEAU, Alaska, Sept 21 A majority of Alaska
residents will receive $2,072 from the state's oil wealth
investment fund earnings, an annual payout set against the
backdrop of a $3.5 billion to $4 billion budget deficit driven
by low crude prices the last year, officials said on Monday.
Nearly 645,000 residents out of some 736,700 will receive
the annual dividend from the Alaska Permanent Fund's
earnings, Governor Bill Walker said at a news conference.
This year's was the highest payout in 34 years, Walker said,
though the windfall only edges the 2008 amount by $3.
Alaska's Permanent Fund was established by a constitutional
amendment passed by voters in 1976 that requires a portion of
state oil revenues be put into a savings account to be available
for the distant future, when North Slope oil fields are tapped
out.
The fund's value now sits at $51 billion and produced
more earnings during the most recent fiscal year than oil
production did for the state, Walker told the news conference.
The annual direct payout to citizens, derived from a formula
averaging the Permanent Fund earnings over a five-year period,
is unique to Alaska, even though other jurisdictions have
resource wealth funds.
The dividend remains an important perk of Alaska residency
and a major economic infusion. It is used for college and
retirement savings, big-ticket purchases, but also for
significant expenses, such as fuel, that far outstrip costs in
other parts of the country.
But with the state looking for new ways to boost revenue and
narrow the budget deficit, economists and lawmakers are floating
ideas that would cut into these checks, such as capping the
dividends.
For years any discussion about tapping into the dividends
was considered politically dangerous, but Alaska Governor Bill
Walker, as well as economists, has said it is time to re-examine
options.
"It is time to have an open and honest conversation about
our finances, and how resources like the Permanent Fund can be
used as an asset," Walker said.
"The vision of the Permanent Fund was to turn a nonrenewable
resource into a renewable one, and it is our job to determine
how to best use and protect that gift for the benefit of all
Alaskans," he said.
Checks will be sent by mail and direct deposit to bank
accounts beginning on Oct. 1, according to the state.
Alaska residents must have lived in the state an entire
calendar year before becoming eligible to receive the money.
However, anyone born in Alaska throughout all of 2014, so a
child born on Dec. 31 would be eligible.
(Reporting by Steve Quinn; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and
Sandra Maler)