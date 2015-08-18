Aug 18 Alaska's structural budget deficit is threatening the state's triple-A credit rating, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday, leading the agency to change its outlook for the state to negative from stable.

S&P affirmed the top-rated state's general obligation bonds at 'AAA' and the 'AA+' rating for its appropriation-backed debt, but it warned that the state could be downgraded.

"The large structural deficit in the state's unrestricted general fund could render its overall fiscal position inconsistent with our 'AAA' rating," analyst Gabriel Petek said in a statement. "If lawmakers do not enact significant fiscal reforms to reduce the imbalance within the next year, the state's rating could begin transitioning downward."

Earlier this summer, S&P included Alaska in a report on states that are struggling with their budgets. The state faces obstacles in part because of its reliance on petroleum-related revenue and the big decline in oil prices.

State lawmakers approved a budget for the 2016 fiscal year that significantly reduces spending but did not come close to closing the deficit, which was between $2.7 billion and $3.1 billion, depending on the price of oil, according to S&P. Transfers from the state's budget reserves covered the shortfall, the ratings agency said.

"In effect, the reserves serve as a critical fiscal cushion that buys the state time, giving it the opportunity to develop a strategy for closing its structural gap," the ratings agency said.

Representatives of state Governor Bill Walker did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Peter Galloway)