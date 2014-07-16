By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas, July 16
AUSTIN, Texas, July 16 Mutant worms generated at
a lab at the University of Texas may provide a pathway to
prevent people from becoming intoxicated after drinking alcohol,
a study released on Wednesday said.
The research could lead to new drugs to help people going
through alcohol withdrawal or even prevent them from feeling the
effects of a night of hard drinking, the scientists who wrote
the study said.
"This is the first example of altering a human alcohol
target to prevent intoxication in an animal," said co-author Jon
Pierce-Shimomura, an assistant professor in the
university's College of Natural Sciences.
Pharmaceutical applications could include a "James Bond
drug" that would help a spy drink an opponent under the table
and walk away without being shaken or stirred, according to
Pierce-Shimomura.
The team found in worms a mutation on a channel for neurons,
called the BK channel, that does not allow alcohol to have
intoxicating effects, according to the findings published in The
Journal of Neuroscience.
They were then able to recreate the mutation on a similar
channel found in humans.
The type of worm used in the study indicates alcohol
intoxication well by slowing their crawling and reducing their
wriggling from side to side. Intoxicated worms also stopped
laying eggs, the study said.
"We got pretty lucky and found a way to make the channel
insensitive to alcohol without affecting its normal function,"
said Pierce-Shimomura.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)