WASHINGTON, March 23 Oil company BP said
on Monday it has stopped supporting conservative political group
ALEC, becoming the latest corporation to end its membership in a
group critics say works to deny the existence of climate change.
"We have determined that we can effectively pursue policy
matters of current interest to BP without renewing our
membership in ALEC," a spokesman said. BP was the second large
oil company to drop support of the group after Occidental
Petroleum cut ties last year.
Companies have come under pressure from environmental and
civic groups to end their associations with the American
Legislative Exchange Council, a coalition of about 2,000 state
lawmakers and corporations that promotes free trade and limited
government intervention.
With the sharp drop in oil prices since last year, energy
companies have also come under pressure to cut capital costs,
personnel, and other expenses.
The BP spokesman would not comment further on what caused
the company to take the move.
Common Cause and other civic groups have said ALEC promotes
measures to deny the existence of climate change, defund public
services and limit workers' protections.
Late last year online auction company Ebay Inc
ended its association with ALEC. Earlier in 2014, Google
did the same. Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt
said his company wanted out because ALEC was "literally lying"
about climate change, and several other tech companies stopped
supporting ALEC afterwards.
ALEC spokesman Bill Meierling said his group looks forward
to potential future partnerships with BP. "ALEC is proud to
stand with American business, especially energy companies, to
advance jobs, opportunity and innovation across the United
States," he said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Diane Craft)