By Carey Gillam
| Sept 16
Sept 16 The U.S. Department of Agriculture is
evaluating whether or not to take action in the case of a
Washington state farmer whose alfalfa crop was contaminated with
a genetically modified trait that some export customers will not
accept, a spokesman said on Monday.
"We're still in discussion with the Washington State
Department of Agriculture to determine what if any actions are
warranted, what our next steps will be," said USDA spokesman Ed
Curlett.
Washington agriculture officials notified the USDA's Animal
and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) late Friday that
they had confirmed a "low-level" presence of a genetically
engineered trait in what the farmer thought was a non-GMO crop.
The trait was developed by Monsanto Co. to make plants
able to tolerate treatments of Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller.
State agriculture officials did not say what the low level
was, but in a letter to APHIS said it was "within ranges
acceptable to much of the marketplace."
The "Roundup Ready" alfalfa is approved for commercial
production in the United States. But many foreign and domestic
buyers require that supplies not be genetically modified.
The grower in this case, who farms near Royal City,
Washington, reported to state officials in late August that his
alfalfa hay was rejected for export because it tested positive
for GMO, and he had only been growing non-GMO alfalfa.
It was unclear if the farmer bought seed that was
genetically modified and mislabeled or if his field was
contaminated by some other means, Washington state agriculture
officials said.
Curlett said Monday that because the alfalfa is legal, the
government could decide just to let the marketplace handle the
mixup.
Roundup Ready alfalfa was approved by USDA in 2011 to be
planted without restrictions after several years of litigation
and complaints by critics. The critics had warned for more than
a decade that, because alfalfa is a perennial crop largely
pollinated by honeybees, it would be almost impossible to keep
the genetically modified version from mixing with conventional
alfalfa. Cross-fertilization would mean lost sales for
conventional and organic growers' businesses, they said.
USDA and GMO proponents have said biotech and non-biotech
crops can co-exist successfully. But opponents said the incident
in Washington state shows that non-GMO farmers have to bear the
burden and cost of any lost sales if their crops get
contaminated, even at low levels.
"Co-existence is a myth," said Andrew Kimbrell, executive
director for the Center for Food Safety, which sued USDA to try
to stop its approval of biotech alfalfa. "We don't know how to
control contamination. They say biotech is just another tool in
the toolbox. That is not true. It's a tool that takes over all
the other tools and makes them worthless."
Alfalfa is the fourth-most widely grown U.S. field crop,
behind corn, wheat and soybeans, and is used as food for dairy
cattle and other livestock. The crop, worth roughly $8 billion,
was grown on more than 17 million U.S. acres in 2012, according
to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Exports of hay, including alfalfa, have been rising, hitting
a record $1.25 billion in 2012, according to the USDA's Foreign
Agricultural Service. Washington state is one of the largest
producers of alfalfa for export.
Steve Norberg, regional forage specialist at Washington
State University, said he is warning farmers that they should
test every bag of alfalfa seed for purity before they plant it.
"It's now on the farmers. When they are growing for
sensitive markets, they are going to have to beware," he said.
"This is just really starting."