BRIEF-Galapagos initiates Phase 1 study with novel CF potentiator GLPG3067
* Third potentiator in growing portfolio of cystic fibrosis drug candidates
NEW YORK Aug 29 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed nationwide antitrust litigation accusing banks and commodity companies of conspiring to drive up aluminum prices by reducing supply, causing damages for manufacturers and purchasers.
The plaintiffs had accused Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, the large mining company Glencore Plc, and various commodity trading, metals mining and metals warehousing companies of having conspired since May 2009 to drive up aluminum prices by hoarding supply. They said this caused delays of up to 16 months to fill orders.
In an 85-page decision, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said that while it was clear that the actions of various defendants affected the aluminum market, there was no showing they intended to manipulate prices.
"As cast in the complaints, this was an unintended consequence of rational profit maximizing behavior rather than the product of conspiratorial design," she wrote.
Forrest said so-called commercial end user and consumer end user plaintiffs could not try to amend their lawsuits because they lacked antitrust standing. She said the other plaintiffs deserved a chance to replead their cases. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SEOUL, March 22 A North Korean missile appeared to have exploded on Wednesday just after it was launched, the U.S. and South Korean militaries said after detecting the latest in a series of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed state that have alarmed the region.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit. * ACACIA MINING: Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential merger. * S