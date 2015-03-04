New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK, March 4 A U.S. judge has dismissed the parent of the London Metal Exchange, Glencore Plc and two other foreign defendants from antitrust litigation accusing Wall Street banks and commodity merchants of conspiring to drive up aluminum prices by reducing supply.
In a decision on Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said she lacked jurisdiction over LME Holdings Ltd, its parent Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, Glencore and JPMorgan Chase & Co's Henry Bath & Son Ltd unit.
Forrest said she will issue decisions involving the remaining defendants later. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.