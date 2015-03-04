NEW YORK, March 4 A U.S. judge has dismissed the parent of the London Metal Exchange, Glencore Plc and two other foreign defendants from antitrust litigation accusing Wall Street banks and commodity merchants of conspiring to drive up aluminum prices by reducing supply.

In a decision on Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said she lacked jurisdiction over LME Holdings Ltd, its parent Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, Glencore and JPMorgan Chase & Co's Henry Bath & Son Ltd unit.

Forrest said she will issue decisions involving the remaining defendants later. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)