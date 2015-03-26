NEW YORK, March 26 A U.S. judge on Thursday
refused to dismiss antitrust litigation accusing a variety of
Wall Street banks and commodity merchants of conspiring to drive
up aluminum prices by reducing supply.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said
aluminum purchasers may pursue claims against several
defendants, including affiliates of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, mining company Glencore Plc
and aluminum warehouse operators.
Purchasers had accused the defendants of colluding to raise
banks' trading profits and warehouse companies' revenues,
resulting in an increase in Platts Midwest Premium, a component
used in setting aluminum prices.
Forrest had previously dismissed several non-U.S. defendants
because she lacked jurisdiction, as well as some parent
companies of the defendants alleged to be more directly involved
in a price-fixing conspiracy.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)