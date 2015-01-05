(Updates to add background)
By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Jan 4 The union representing American
Airlines pilots approved the carrier's final contract
offer late Saturday, paving the way for a retroactive 23 percent
wage hike if its members concur in a vote this month.
The news was a step toward concluding contracts to represent
all workers at the airline, which became the world's largest by
passenger traffic after it merged with US Airways in Dec. 2013.
Its flight attendants received a new contract in arbitration
last month, and while deals for other work groups such as
ticketing agents are pending, the carrier is poised to avoid the
multi-year contract delays that have plagued other merged
airlines.
"We are pleased our pilots will have a chance to vote on a
contract that provides an immediate 23 percent pay increase and
recognizes their contributions at American," company spokesman
Casey Norton said in an emailed statement.
Yet the board of the Allied Pilots Association (APA), which
represents American's pilots, said in a Saturday release that it
was "disappointed with this latest turn of events," despite
agreeing to the contract.
It called some of the contract's language incomplete, with
regard to combining how pilots bid for domestic and
international flights. The union said it will work with
management this week to finalize this language before sending
the agreement to rank and file pilots to review.
A pilot-wide vote is expected to occur this month, but APA
has yet to set the date.
APA also expressed frustration that earlier on Saturday
management rejected a proposal to give pilots pay for each
calendar day they spend away from home, even if they're in a
hotel waiting for an assignment, a work rule in place at
competitors Delta Air Lines and United Airlines,
a union spokesman said.
The company said last month that the contract on the table
was its final offer.
If American's pilots reject the contract, just like its
flight attendants rejected the deal their union had negotiated,
the process will move to binding arbitration in February, which
would result in wage increases smaller than what the company had
offered.
In a December letter to employees, Chief Executive Officer
Doug Parker said "very strong" results for 2014 would allow the
carrier to lock in substantial wage hikes for its work groups
once their respective contracts are ratified. Flight attendants
received an additional 4 percentage points on top of raises
already averaging 10 percent because of this.
The company had set Jan. 3 as an early deadline for APA,
saying pilots would not receive raises retroactive to Dec. 2 had
APA's board not approved the contract in time.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)