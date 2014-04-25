April 25 An American Airlines ERJ 145 regional jet made an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday after reports of smoke in the cockpit, an airline spokeswoman said on Friday.

American Flight 3454 from Tallahassee to Miami with 46 passengers and three crew members aboard landed safely at Tampa International Airport at about 9:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, spokeswoman Laura Masvidal said.

There were no injuries and maintenance workers were checking the plane, she said.

One of the passengers, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, tweeted that there had been a "loud explosion" and smoke in the plane. Masvidal, however, denied there had been an explosion.

