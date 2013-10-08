By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Oct 7 An Ohio hospital can force a
10-year-old Amish girl with leukemia to resume chemotherapy over
the protests of her parents who decided to stop treatment, an
appeals court ruled.
Akron Children's Hospital asked the judge to appoint a
guardian for the girl after doctors became worried when her
parents stopped treatment in June after only one of five
prescribed rounds of chemotherapy.
Her family was told that the girl has an 85 percent survival
rate with treatment but would die within the year if she does
not receive it.
Maria Schimer, a lawyer and a former nurse, is expected to
be appointed the medical guardian for the girl, according to the
ruling released on Friday.
The girl has only been identified by her initials, S.H.
"Parental rights, even if based upon firm belief and honest
convictions can be limited in order to protect the 'best
interests' of the child," the court wrote in its ruling.
The girl and her parents decided to end her chemotherapy in
exchange for "natural medicines" after the child's first round
of chemotherapy made her very ill.
"They do not wish to subject their daughter to this and
believe the will of God will triumph," said John Oberholtzer,
the family's lawyer in August.
The court ruling appointing a guardian reverses a lower
court decision. Medina County Judge John Lohn had twice denied
the limited medical guardianship request by Schimer.
"A parent's right to make medical decisions for a child is
an important incident of parenthood, subject to broad protection
the Constitution," Lohn wrote in his Sept. 3 ruling.
