BRIEF-U.S. court of appeals affirms earlier judgment in favor of iStar
* Court affirmed judgment in matter of U.S. Home Corporation v. Settlers Crossing, L.L.C., iStar Inc. et al
April 3 The partial derailment of an Amtrak locomotive in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday killed two people and injured 35, Chester Fire Commissioner Travis Thomas said.
The locomotive struck a vehicle on the tracks and those killed were not passengers, he told reporters. Amtrak has said southbound Train 89 had hit a backhoe. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
April 14 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd * Says trading in shares to resume on April 17 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oeNlt2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)