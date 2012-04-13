PROVO, Utah, April 13 A Chicago-bound Amtrak
train with 122 passengers on board struck and killed a
pedestrian in Utah who was apparently trying to cross railroad
tracks in a residential area of Provo in an early morning
accident, investigators said on F rid ay.
Amtrak officials said the California Zephyr left Emeryville,
California, o n T hursday and was headed for Chicago when it
struck the 67-year-old man, who lived near the crossing.
"It appears as though he was on his way home based upon
information we received from the conductor on the train. The
pedestrian or victim was attempting to cross the tracks at the
same time the train was crossing through the area," Provo Police
Chief Rick Gregory said.
He said the crossing arm barriers and warning lights all
appeared to be functioning properly at the time of the mishap,
and the train was traveling at 35 to 40 miles (56 to 64 km) per
hour.
Last June, six people were killed when an Amtrak passenger
train in northern Nevada was hit by a semi-trailer truck
attempting to cross the tracks.
(Reporting By James Nelson)