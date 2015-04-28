By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, April 28
WASHINGTON, April 28 A high-profile U.S. senator
said on Tuesday she launched an investigation into 15 major
annuity providers amid concerns about the perks they offer to
brokers who peddle the products to retirees.
Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren said she is
concerned about potential conflicts of interest. She asked
companies including American International Group,
Prudential Annuities and Metlife for details on
incentives they offer brokers who sell annuities, investment
products often sold by life insurers and brokerages.
She also said certain "questionable practices" highlight the
need for a strong rule by the U.S. Labor Department, which
recently proposed a plan to hold brokers offering retirement
advice to a higher fiduciary standard.
