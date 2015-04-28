(Adds details about the letter, background, companies'
comments)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 28 A high-profile U.S. senator
said on Tuesday she has launched an investigation into 15 major
annuity providers amid concerns about the perks they offer to
brokers who peddle the products to retirees.
Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren said she was
concerned about potential conflicts of interest for sellers of
annuities, investment products often offered by life insurers
and brokerages.
Warren said she asked companies including American
International Group, Prudential Annuities and
Metlife for details on the incentives they offer brokers
who sell the products.
Annuities are popular among retirees because they can offer
a steady stream of income. There are a variety of types,
including some that provide a guaranteed payout and others whose
payout is pegged to the performance of underlying securities.
Warren said a preliminary review by her staff revealed that
annuity providers offer everything from cruises and iPads to
"diamond-encrusted NFL Super Bowl style rings" as incentives for
brokers to sell their products to investors.
Such perks, she said, only underscore the importance of new
rules proposed earlier this month by the Labor Department which
aim to curb conflicts of interest that could lead brokers to
steer retirees into less-than-ideal investments.
The rule would require brokers who offer advice on
individual retirement accounts to act in their clients' best
interest.
The proposal has been staunchly opposed by the securities
and insurance industries, who say it could be too restrictive
and reduce investors' access to retirement advice.
"I am troubled by this industry incentive system," Warren
wrote in letters to annuity providers. "Annuity agents that are
more interested in earning perks than in acting in their
clients' best interest can place Americans' savings and
retirement security at risk."
Spokesmen for Metlife and AIG declined to comment. A
spokesman for Prudential said the company was reviewing the
letter and would respond to Warren's inquiry.
Other companies that received letters were: Jackson National
Life, Lincoln Financial Group, Allianz Life Insurance
Company, TIAA-CREF, New York Life, Transamerica, AXA
USA, Nationwide, Pacific Life, Forethought Annuity,
RiverSource Life Insurance and Security Benefit Life.
A spokesman for the American Council of Life Insurers, whose
members include many of the large annuity providers, did not
have any immediate comment on Warren's probe.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)