Oct 27 U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said 13
major U.S. life insurers had admitted to using incentives such
as expensive vacations and gifts, which could encourage agents
"to put their own interests ahead of their clients."
The senator had launched an investigation into 15 major
annuity providers in April amid concerns about the "kickbacks"
they offered to brokers who peddle products to retirees.
Warren voiced her concern about the loopholes in law that
allows some advisers to steer customers into complex financial
products for higher rewards.
"Research suggests that this loophole costs Americans an
estimated $17 billion every year," she said in a report released
by her office on Tuesday.
Annuity providers, including American International Group
Inc, offer anything from luxury cruises, trips to
Tahiti, Costa Rica or Rome, creating conflicts of interest,
Massachusetts Democrat Warren said.
"Companies shouldn't be allowed to offer expensive
vacations, prizes and other kickbacks to agents in exchange for
selling costly, second-rate investment products to unsuspecting
customers," Senator Warren said in the report.
The report was based on responses from 15 companies to
letters asking for information on whether they offered non-cash
incentives.
Annuities are popular among retirees because they can offer
a steady stream of income. There are a variety of types,
including some that provide a guaranteed payout and others whose
payout is pegged to the performance of underlying securities.
Earlier, the U.S. Labor Department proposed new rules to
curb conflicts of interest that could lead brokers to steer
retirees into less-than-ideal investments.
AIG was not immediately available to comment.
Companies mentioned in her report include, Prudential
Annuities, Jackson National Life, Lincoln Financial
Group, Allianz Life Insurance Company,
TIAA-CREF, New York Life, Transamerica, AXA USA,
Nationwide, Pacific Life, Forethought Annuity, RiverSource Life
Insurance and Security Benefit Life.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Anil D'Silva)