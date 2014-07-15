By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK, July 15
NEW YORK, July 15 Federal officials, amid the
worst U.S. biosafety crisis in years, have dismissed 11 eminent
scientists from a 23-member panel that advises the government on
what research on pathogens is too dangerous to conduct.
The purged members were informed that their service was no
longer needed via an email on Sunday night from Mary Groesch,
executive director of the National Science Advisory Board for
Biosecurity (NSABB). Two of the dismissed members told Reuters
that the notice came without warning. The panel is overseen by
the National Institutes of Health.
The action, first reported on Science magazine's website,
came two days after federal health officials released details of
an investigation of the mishandling of anthrax samples by
scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC).
That probe turned up additional safety breaches at CDC that
have ignited new concerns about how scientists at the agency and
nationwide handle dangerous microbes. In one newly disclosed
incident, CDC scientists contaminated samples of low-pathogenic
bird flu viruses with a highly pathogenic strain and in March
shipped them to a Department of Agriculture lab, where the
viruses promptly killed all the chickens exposed to them.
On Wednesday, a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee
is scheduled to hold a hearing on the CDC's biosafety lapses.
In the Sunday night email from NIH, a copy of which was
reviewed by Reuters, Groesch wrote that she "wanted to tell you
that a new slate of NSABB members has been approved as your
replacements, and thus your service on the board is ending."
"This may come as welcome news!" she wrote, adding that the
departing members "will be missed."
An NIH spokeswoman said in a statement on Tuesday that "it
is routine for federal advisory committees to rotate their
membership over time so that fresh and diverse perspectives can
be brought to bear," and that the dismissed scientists' terms
"had been renewed several times."
One of the dismissed members, Michael Imperiale of the
University of Michigan, tweeted that it was a "bizarre time to
eliminate all institutional memory."
The biosecurity board does not approve particular
experiments but offers policy advice on proper oversight of
"dual use" studies, meaning research that could be used for
biowarfare or bioterrorism as well as for legitimate purposes.
In 2012, for instance, the board recommended that details of
experiments on an especially deadly form of avian influenza,
H5N1, not be published. They feared the information could be
used to create a strain that, unlike the natural form, is also
highly transmissible between infected people.
At the time, the board's concerns led to a 60-day
self-imposed moratorium on NIH-funded projects on H5N1.
One of the dismissed board members expressed surprise that
the purge included virtually all of the people with experience
of the H5N1 debate and included experts known for communicating
openly with fellow scientists and the public on biosafety
issues.
Dr. Arturo Casadevall of the Albert Einstein College of
Medicine in New York, for instance, co-authored a 2012 editorial
in the journal of the American Society for Microbiology on the
H5N1 debate, calling for "a clear scientific rationale" for
studies that enable pathogens to be more deadly or contagious
than they are in nature. Casadevall was dismissed from the
advisory board on Sunday night.
Also dismissed was microbiologist Paul Keim of Northern
Arizona State University, who played a crucial role in the
investigation of the 2001 anthrax attacks that killed five
people and infected another 17. Keim's DNA analysis of the
anthrax mailed to U.S. senators and news organizations allowed
investigators to trace the bacteria to an Army lab in Maryland.
"I fell over in my seat," Scott Becker, executive director
of the Association of Public Health Laboratories, said of the
advisory board dismissals. Given the CDC's recent biosafety
missteps, "this seems to not be the time to make major changes."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Jonathan Oatis)