By Julie Steenhuysen
| CHICAGO, July 21
Control and Prevention "may never know" how a fairly harmless
form of bird flu was cross-contaminated with a dangerous bird
flu strain before it was sent to a laboratory outside of the
CDC, an agency spokesman said on Monday.
That's because most of the materials used in the experiment
to culture the virus were discarded shortly after they were used
by the scientists performing the work, which occurred in March,
CDC spokesman Tom Skinner told Reuters.
The CDC disclosed the bird flu incident as part of an
internal investigation into the agency's mishandling of live
anthrax in June, potentially exposing dozens of its own lab
workers to the pathogen.
While no humans fell ill as a result of the bird flu breach,
CDC Director Dr Thomas Frieden has called it "the most
distressing" in a series of safety breaches at the agency
because of the public risk posed by the virus.
Researchers at a high-security CDC influenza lab learned of
their mistake in May. The contaminated bird flu samples had been
sent to poultry researchers at the U.S. Department of
Agriculture, who noticed their chickens all died.
It took another six weeks before the incident was reported
to top brass at the CDC in early July, triggering an outside
inspection of CDC labs that concluded on Friday.
Federal investigators are trying to piece together how it
was that the laboratory never reported the incident up the chain
of command.
Skinner said a key regulatory violation occurred when the
CDC failed to properly document what it sent to the
high-security biocontainment lab at the USDA.
"We thought we were sending H9N2," a far less dangerous form
of bird flu, Skinner said. "We didn't know it was
cross-contaminated."
Skinner said cross-contamination often can occur if
improperly disinfected instruments come in contact with a growth
medium, the material used to grow up the organisms, or if
infected growth medium is inadvertently used.
"The mediums and all of the materials that were used to grow
up this particular virus - all of that material likely has been
discarded. We may never know exactly how cross contamination
occurred," he said.
Skinner said outside investigators from the USDA's Animal
and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) concluded its
investigation into the bird flu mishap on Friday.
Frieden has pledged to make sweeping changes to improve
safety measures at CDC labs handling dangerous bacteria and
viruses. It has shut down the two labs involved in the anthrax
and bird flu incidents and has suspended the transfer of samples
from high-security labs until their safety procedures are
reviewed.
The agency is also assembling a group of outside experts to
advise on biosafety. That panel could be announced later this
week, Skinner said.
